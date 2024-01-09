Young Thug's Juice WRLD Tribute Jacket Called Out By DA In Court

With the new year came the renewed YSL RICO case which meant Young Thug was back in the news cycle. The rapper has been behind bars since May of 2022 and the trial itself has already been going on for months. When it got back underway last week some fans were focused on Thug himself. Not only did he find the chance to do some promo for his new fashion line but some fans think he's also put on some weight as the trial goes on. JID also got some of his own observations in about the case. He took to Twitter to critique the prosecution for their sloppiness and lack of preparation.

Now, the hottest story in the case has had to do with one of the co-founders of YSL, Slug, testifying. It started when he identified numerous members of the gang in open court. Though fans online called it snitching not everyone thought so. Others think he was deliberately only giving up those who could be found out anyway. As the debate over that testimony raged online he was adding some fuel to an entirely different fire from earlier in the day. Check out his newest testimony below.

Slug Discusses Young Thug's Jacket

Earlier in the day, the district attorney had called out Young Thug for the "SP5DER" jacket that he wore to court today. During Slug's testimony, he was asked about the jacket and clarified on the details he knows about it. He told the prosecution that it's a tribute to Juice WRLD, who passed away in 2019. Young Thug and Juice WRLD

Thug and Juice worked together multiple times on record. Most notably Juice WRLD appears on the song "Mannequin Challenge" from Thug's 2019 album So Much Fun. A single the pair released together called "Bad Boy" featured lyrics that were used against Thugger as evidence in court. What do you think of Young Thug being called out for wearing a jacket tributing Juice WRLD? Let us know in the comment section below.

