Young Thug's Brother Shares A Message To Him From Behind Bars

Last week just as 2023 turned to 2024 Young Thug's YSL RICO trial got back underway. He first emerged back in court on January 2 and the official trial proceedings got underway shortly after. The first day back in the trial had fans asking questions about the prosecution. One of those was JID, who took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the lack of preparedness and sloppy arguments from the state.

Now, Young Thug's own brother has taken to social media with a message to him. That came through his Instagram story where he shared a photo of the rapper in court. "I promise god hear us, I wish I can call u and tell u I understand now," the caption attached to the picture reads. The post got a lot of responses from fans discussing the plea deal that Thug's brother took earlier in the YSL court proceedings. Check out his story post and fan reactions to it below.

Young Thug's Brother Speaks As YSL Trial Starts Back Up

As far as the trial itself goes, one of the more notable figures testified in court today. That was Slug, who took the opportunity to name multiple alleged members of the YSL gang. While some reacted to his confession as snitching, others think it might be more calculated. "He giving them information they know it’ll eventually can figure out on they own. Y’all slow asf," one comment reacting to his testimony reads.

Others in the comment section agree. "99 percent of the people calling him a rat here have prolly never been involved in the streets lmao," and "He ain’t say no real names he know what he doin lol" two other comments read. He's one of many known figures in the YSL orbit that have ended up testifying as a result of the court proceedings. What do you think of Young Thug's brother sharing a message for him publicly? Are you following the newest developments every day in the YSL RICO trial? Let us know in the comment section below.

