Young Thug Appears In Court For Opening Arguments In YSL RICO Trial

After an incredibly long wait, it's officially day 1 in Young Thug's YSL RICO trial. The rapper has been in police custody for over a year and a half awaiting trial since the sweeping arrest of more than two dozen YSL affiliates shocked the rap world last year. Earlier this month, the exhaustive jury selection process finally came to a close and the trial was officially scheduled to get underway today. Thugger is one of just 6 remaining defendants left in the indictment after others took plea deals to avoid trial or were tried separately.

Earlier today, opening statements in the case began. That meant that the newest images of Young Thug in court hit the internet a fans had a chance to react to the start of the trial. While hundreds are still calling for his release, there are many who doubt his chances to beat the case against him. The massive indictment suggests that Thug was the de-facto leader of a gang, which the prosecution alleges was also called YSL just like his music label. Unsurprisingly, Thugger has denied all charges. Check out a new photo of the rapper on day one of his trial below.

Young Thug's Trial Officially Underway

Earlier this month, the judge in the case made a controversial ruling. Lyrics from various Young Thug songs will be allowed to be entered as evidence in the trial. Debates over whether or not rap lyrics should be allowed in court have raged for years. Some states even passed laws to ensure that they aren't admissible. The hip-hop world reacted with loud objections when the ruling was made public earlier this month. Artists like Killer Mike and Meek Mill came to Thug's defense and spoke out about using rap lyrics in court.

Earlier this year, Young Thug released his new album Business Is Business. The project was largely assembled from already existing material recorded prior to his arrest. What do you think of Young Thug in court for the first day of his YSL RICO trial? Let us know in the comment section below.

