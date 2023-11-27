Mariah The Scientist Sports A Suit And Tie To Day One Of Young Thug's Trial

Opening statements in the trial began this morning.

Nobody can claim that Mariah The Scientist doesn't stick by her man. Her commitment to Young Thug hasn't wavered a bit since he was arrested all the way back in May of last year. Now after all the time he's spent in police custody and months of jury selection, his trial finally got underway today. Opening statements began this morning and Thug was unsurprisingly present in court. But Mariah was also in attendance.

She took to her Instagram story to share a sneak peek at her attire for day one of the trial with fans. She's sporting a sleek black suit and tie combo that had fans comparing her to Janelle Monae. But it was her white undershirt that many fans honed in on. They took to the comments to crack jokes about Mariah wearing a YSL-branded shirt to the trial of a gang that's also called YSL, even though they're different YSLs. "Wearing a YSL shirt to a Rico case for YSL is crazy," and "Wearing that name brand don’t really help the case" two fans joke. Check out her story posts in the comment section below.

Mariah The Scientist At Young Thug's Trial

Even before the trial began there was already tension between the parties involved. Reports earlier in the month claimed that the prosecutions methodology for turning in evidence was upsetting the judge overseeing the case. Later on he had a tense moment with Young Thug's lawyer. It happened after the lawyer called one particular witness evaluation a farce. The judge instructed him not to describe the trial in those terms again.

Fans and fellow rappers are divided on whether they believe Young Thug can beat his case. Many fans online are taking a more pessimistic approach. But rappers like Meek Mill have looked at the messiness of the trial and decided that it actually favors Thugger. What do you think of Mariah The Scientist's courtroom attire for day one of Young Thug's trial? Let us know in the comment section below.

