Young Thug Will Beat His Case, Meek Mill Believes

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Young Thug and YSL's RICO case is finally moving forward, with the court seating a final jury in the trial. As such, many folks expressed concern about what this proceeding could bring, as this is a very complicated and high-profile situation. Moreover, the court severed various individuals from the trial for mental health reasons and other crimes, and also faced other developments like improper jurors, withholding evidence, jury selection delays, and so much more. Naturally, this case also inspires a lot of sympathy from the hip-hop community, especially those who can relate to these struggles. For example, Meek Mill recently voiced his belief that Thugger's going to be okay.

"Jeff gon' beat this case it's too messy!" he expressed on Twitter recently. Specifically, Meek Mill reacted to the news that Judge Glanville, who's overseeing the trial, isn't happy with the prosecution. Furthermore, this stems from the fact that they're withholding evidence, as previously mentioned, in an effort to carry their word- and only their word- as far as they can. While the six remaining defendants including Young Thug await their fate, we can look back on the turbulent road to get here.

Meek Mill Believes Young Thug Will Be Free: Read

On that note, this is also a case that brought up a lot of humanitarian issues with the prison system, regardless of whether the Atlanta collective is guilty or not. One worrisome instance of this was Young Thug's multiple hospitalizations while the court disallowed him to get bond. Others stem from plea deals in the case, like Gunna's, that put a target on his back and might've negatively impacted his cohorts. Of course, that's all purely speculative, but this indictment has a lot of shifting parts throughout. In fact, it's something that Meek Mill, of all people, can really relate to given his own difficult and often unfair experience with the law.

Meanwhile, we'll see whether song lyrics end up becoming a major factor in this case. That's under a lot of public scrutiny, but the prosecution seems intent on their importance. It's just one of many other webs to untangle in this RICO situation, one that Meek sees the light at the end of. We'll see if he's right. For more news and updates on Meek Mill, Young Thug, and the YSL trial, stay logged into HNHH.

