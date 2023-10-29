YSL RICO Trial: Prosecution Submits Error-Ridden List Of Song Lyrics To Use As Evidence

Prosecutors in the YSL RICO trial messed up big time this week as they formally submitted the full list of song lyrics they intend to use as evidence in the case. The extensive list includes misattributed lyrics, incorrect release dates, and lyrics from songs completely unrelated to YSL. In one example, one of the lyrics listed is actually from a YNW Melly song. Check out the prosecution's full list below.

The use of lyrics as evidence is a pretty controversial topic, with several states having passed laws to restrict the practice. However, it's considered admissible in Georgia, and something the Fulton County DA has vocally supported. “I think if you decide to admit your crimes over a beat, I’m going to use it. I’m going to continue to do that; people can continue to be angry about it. I have some legal advice: Don’t confess to crimes on rap lyrics if you do not want them used. Or at least get out of my county. I’m not targeting anyone, but you do not get to commit crimes in my county and then decide to brag on it. Which you do as a form of intimidation, and not be held responsible,” Fani Willis told reporters at the start of September.

Young Thug Comments About Lil Wayne Shooting Ruled Admissable

However, it's not just lyrics that are being used against the YSL defendants. Young Thug's 2015 conversation with police about his YSL co-defendant shooting up Lil Wayne's tour bus was ruled as admissable evidence last week. “[Young Thug] waived his Miranda rights before speaking with Detective Raissi and Agent Cunningham. His statements to them were voluntary and thus admissible. The evidence presented showed that [Young Thug] voluntarily waived his Miranda rights, despite his refusal to sign the Miranda waiver form, after [Young Thug] was read his rights. An oral waiver of Miranda is a proper waiver of such rights,” Judge Glanville said.

Earlier this year, the YSL member who was convicted of the bus shooting, Jimmy "PeeWee" Winfrey, was arrested in Las Vegas. Winfrey had been on the run since 2022, going underground after the initial indictments against YSL were handed down. He was indicted on four charges relating to the RICO case and later extradited to Georgia from Nevada. Winfrey was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the bus shooting but was released in 2020. This was due to efforts to lower prison populations during the early days of the pandemic. Furthermore, he is expected to face re-trial and re-sentencing on the shooting charges.

