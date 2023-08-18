Meek Mill Claims Record Labels Are Benefitting From “Black Murder And Poverty”

Meek Mill recently took to social media to weigh in on “culture vulture” record labels. The artist called out labels for taking without giving back in return, claiming that they’re taking advantage of Black artists. He also went on to talk about lawyers who prey on young people that don’t have a solid understanding of business. He says that he’s willing to give his all to stand up for the cause, up until his very “last breath.”

“It’s almost to a point where we going to aim artist and their entourage towards the ones taking out money and leading us to bad business decisions,” he began. “F*ck these labels they operating without consequences in the biggest scheme to date.” The rapper goes on, “IF YOU LETTING LABELS TAKE YOUR MONEY HOW YOU BEEFING WITH N***AS IN THE HOOD OVER NOTHING.” He then explains, “Yes I own 100% of my masters and pub as we speak! We catch y’all stealing we in the streets with it.” Meek Mill continues, telling people that they need to stop contributing to the cycle.

Meek Mill Says “F*ck These Labels”

“I been had my life on the line in the street,” he explains. “If we gone make life about something let’s stand on something worth it.” He then adds, “IF YOU BEEN TAKEN ADVANTAGE BY PEOPLE THAT YOU WOULD REALLY MAKE CRY TAP IN THIS GOTTA STOP… I’ll die for this or go to jail but take from me shidddddd.” He finishes the post by confirming that he’s willing to give up everything for the cause. “This is for all culture vultures eating off black murder and poverty with out giving back and taking advantage! Til my last [breath]!”

This is far from the first time Meek Mill voiced his thoughts on issues in the industry. Earlier this month, the artist spoke at an NAACP event, discussing his career as a rapper. He claimed that artists actually get paid more to rap about “violence,” “guns,” and “ignorant stuff.” He notes that it’s not really his style, however, saying “The things that fund us, don’t power me forward.”

