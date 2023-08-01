Meek Mill Walks Drake Out For Philly Stop Of “It’s All A Blur” Tour

Drake and Meek Mill are among the many pairs of MCs in hip-hop that formed a strong relationship despite a brief beef. Moreover, it’s clear that they moved past that a long time ago, not just by making tracks together, but by hanging out in public outings and showing up to support each other. The latest example of that came during the 6 God’s Philly show of his “It’s All A Blur” tour with 21 S*vage, for which Meek walked him out onto the stage. Of course, the hometown rapper is far from the first famous friend that the Canadian artist has brought out. However, rarely do his special guests share such a notable history with him, and it’s always weird to think about their spat when you see them together now.

Furthermore, we’re sure that Drake and 21’s show in Philadelphia was every bit as energetic and enjoyable as their tour so far. Sure, a lot of what non-attendees have seen have been some of the more viral moments, but plenty of performance clips also made the social media rounds. Whether it’s bras being thrown onstage or new album updates, there’s always something to talk about in each show. After all, the OVO mogul has a reputation to uphold as one of the biggest and most well-connected artists in the world right now.

Read More: Drake Concert Attendee Dissed For Using Phone While Standing Feet Away From Rapper

Meek Mill & Drake Walk Out Together Among Philly Crowd

Meek Mill made the ring walk tonight in Philly pic.twitter.com/yeoYt38wax — Drake Fan Page (@DrakeDirect_) August 1, 2023

Regardless, Meek Mill and Drake still remember their past era quite well, and it’s still an engaging point of conversation. During a 2021 interview with Zane Lowe, the Expensive Pain rhymer explained their beef from his perspective, in relation to the years that followed it. “2019, I think my slowest year, me and Drake was beefing,” Meek remarked. “I was at a disadvantage. He was winning, in the eyes of the people. I still walked my way through that, went through prison, I had to go through something.

“Once I bounced back out, Championships [which has a Drizzy feature],” he went on. “We had a pandemic, two years go by, few people fading away. We in 2021, I’m going to stand on Expensive Pain, I’m going to stand on my talent, and I’m going to remain confident and hope that people pay attention to what’s going on because they got a long way to go. I’m trying to keep pushing.” For more news and the latest updates on Drake and Meek Mill, stay posted on HNHH.

Read More: Meek Mill Net Worth 2023: What Is The Rapper Worth?