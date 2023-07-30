Drake Brings Out Kevin Durant & Lamar Jackson During D.C. Tour Stop

One of the most exciting aspects of Drake and 21 S*vage’s “It’s All A Blur” tour has been what special guests they bring out every night. Whether it’s onstage performances or cameos from celebrities in the crowd, it seems like everyone’s equally excited to be there. Moreover, last Saturday night (July 29), the 6 God and the Slaughter Gang MC hit up Washington, D.C. to treat the DMV to some big hits and entertaining moments. In addition, this particular tour stop had some invitees that paid tribute to the cities they claim, whether because they’re from there or because they represent them. Kevin Durant and Lamar Jackson elicited cheers from the crowd when they appeared beside Drizzy.

Furthermore, for those unaware, Kevin Durant is from the nation’s capital, so they showed him a lot of hometown love. Even though he grew up in Prince George’s County in Maryland, the NBA star is still connected to D.C. and only had to make a short drive down. On the other hand, Lamar Jackson is the quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens, and grew up in Florida before repping Maryland in his professional football career. Of course, Drake’s a big sports fan, and an even bigger fan of surprising his fans with more star power than they paid for. Or maybe that’s why tickets were so expensive.

Read More: Drake Sings “Jumbotron S**t Poppin” With Fan, Finds 42H Bra While On Tour

Drake, Kevin Durant & Lamar Jackson At Washignton, D.C. Concert

However, hopefully the reverse of the Drake curse doesn’t happen this time around and the tour goes well from here on out. Back in early 2020, the Baltimore Ravens lost after the Canadian superstar wished Jackson a happy birthday, thus adding to the narrative that he curses athletes he shouts out. Since then, there have been plenty more examples of this curse being a real thing- and plenty times where he disproved it, too. Regardless, it’s a question of what you would rather sacrifice: a personal connection to one of the world’s biggest stars, or victory? Maybe it’s not too hard of a question after all; there are stars that won’t curse you on the way to the top.

Jokes aside, it’s great to see the three stars having fun on the road while fans theorize what could be next for the OVO mogul. During this trek, he’s teased the release of his new album For All The Dogs a lot, which might be coming very soon. Hopefully its release will result in an updated setlist for the tour- or a new one altogether. On that note, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Drake, Kevin Durant, and Lamar Jackson.

Read More: Celebs Pile Up For Drake’s NYC Show And Afterparty