Drake Shares Promising Update On “For All The Dogs” Release Date

It looks like Drake’s upcoming album will align with the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. The rapper announced his album, For All The Dogs, with the release of his book of poetry, Titles Ruin Everything. However, there have been vague updates in recent times. The rapper basically told fans on each stop on the It’s All A Blur tour that the album would be coming soon but on Wednesday night, he gave fans a firm timeline during his final show at Madison Square Garden.

The Canadian artist promised the fans at MSG that he would return soon, especially since For All The Dogs is expected to hit DSPs in the coming weeks. “I will be back soon. I have an album dropping in, like, two weeks or some sh*t,” he said with a cup in his hand. “But until then, just know, you’re always with me and I’m always thinking of you and everything I do is for you. Every time I step in that booth, I hope to make you proud.”

Drake’s For All The Dogs Arrives Soon

At this point, Drake hasn’t provided fans with much of an indication of what to expect from his next body of work. However, the rapper hasn’t left fans empty-handed this year. He dropped off “Search & Rescue” in early April before teasing his long-awaited collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert, “At The Gates.” The latter hasn’t seen a set release date so perhaps, we might expect that on the project, especially since Drake and Uzi have formed a tight bond in recent times.

Evidently, Drake is embracing the younger generation of artists. Last week, Drake and Central Cee teamed up for their “On The Radar” freestyle. The impressive collaborative effort from the two certainly sparked further demand for collaborations with the two. Considering the bond they’ve formed in the past year alone, it wouldn’t be shocking if Drake and Cench link up once again on For All The Dogs. Check out the video of Drake’s release date announcement above and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

