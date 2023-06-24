Last year, Drake pleasantly surprised his fans with the unexpected release of a new project titled Honestly, Nevermind. Prior to that, he had debuted the first episode of his radio show, “Table For One.” During the show, the 35-year-old artist hinted at upcoming projects, not all of which are music-related. On the radio show, Drake revealed that he and Kenza Samir were set to release a poetry book later that year. He expressed excitement about the book and encouraged his listeners to look forward to it. An exact release date was not disclosed at the time. However, the announcement generated anticipation for the book’s arrival.

In the past year, Drake has remained extremely busy. He has released projects like Honestly, Nevermind and Her Loss. He also dropped a single titled “Search & Rescue.” However, despite these releases, some fans are eagerly anticipating a new album or at least another single from the Canadian superstar. Unfortunately, it seems that fans may have to wait a bit longer for that. Nevertheless, fans have a little something to look forward to in the meantime. Drake is finally dropping his poetry book.

Drake, AKA Aubrey Graham, The Poet

After a year of anticipation, the book titled Titles Ruin Everything is set to hit the shelves. Drake recently took to Instagram to share the news, expressing his excitement about the book’s release. He mentioned that the book will be available starting tomorrow on Drake Related, as well as select retailers. In his post, Drake conveyed his genuine enthusiasm, stating that he has never been more eager for people to buy or support something in his life. He referred to Titles Ruin Everything as their first book. This indicates the significance of this creative endeavor for both him and Kenza Samir.

Fans took to the comments to let their thoughts be known on the project. Many expressed excitement. “Do I like to read? Yes. Do I have any idea what this is? Nope. Will I read it? Yes!” said one fan. Another agreed, saying that they’ve been waiting for Drake to release a coffee table book of his Instagram captions. “There’s Shakespeare, then there’s Aubrey,” said another user. What do you think of Drake releasing a book of poetry? Will you read it? Let us know in the comments!