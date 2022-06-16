Drake is one of the biggest artists in the entire world and fans are always eager to hear new music from him. Recently, there were some leaks that got fans excited, and it was all exacerbated by the fact that there were rumors and rumblings that Drake would be coming through with an album this summer.

Earlier today, Drake lent credence to some of those rumors as he announced a new radio show which was set to debut tonight on Sirius XM Radio. The Sound 42 show is going to be on tonight at 11 PM EST, and the hope was that Drake would be debuting some brand new music.

In the end, that is exactly what is about to happen. In his latest Instagram post, Drake said "7th studio album “HONESTLY, NEVERMIND” out at midnight." He even shared the cover art for this album although for now, we do not know anything in the way of songs or features. Regardless, this is pretty incredible news and we're sure the hip-hop world is about to be thoroughly shaken up by this. After all, Drake is the biggest artist in the game and his releases are always huge moments.

