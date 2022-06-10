Drake is the biggest artist in the world right now and whenever he drops a new project, you can be sure that people are going to rush to go out and listen to it. His latest album was Certified Lover Boy which is most definitely a polarizing album in his discography. At this point in his career, Drake has a strange effect on people as his output is either loved or hated. Regardless, it gets plenty of streams and in this day and age, that is all that really counts.

Now, there seems to be a rumor floating around that Drake is looking to release another album this year, this time in the middle of the summer. Drake's songs always sound their best during the summer months, so it should come as no surprise that any rumors would target this timeline.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Interestingly enough, there is even a new snippet floating around TikTok right now which showcases Drake in summer mode. As you can hear in the Instagram post down below, this song seems to be in its infant stages as far as sound mixing is concerned, however, it does portray Drake putting stock in catchy hooks, all while rapping over what appears to be some nice ethereal and bouncy summer-themed production.





While not all leaks eventually make their way to an album, perhaps this could be a sign of more to come from Drizzy. He is always in the studio and he understands more than anyone how important it is to continue delivering music to your fans.

