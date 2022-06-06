Lil Yachty says that Drake told him that he recorded his verse on Jack Harlow’s song "Churchill Downs" in just 11 minutes. The single is included on Harlow's latest album, Come Home The Kids Miss You, and many of Drake's fans believe it's some of his best work in years.

Yachty revealed the detail during an interview with DJ Akademiks for the Off The Record Podcast. He explained that the Toronto rapper penned the entire verse right in front of Harlow while they were on a trip together "out there in the islands."



While the song has earned plenty of praise, PETA has called out both Harlow and Drake for supporting the Kentucky Derby and asked them to pledge their profits from the song to help racehorses. In a music video for the song, the two rappers can be seen hanging out at the Kentucky Derby.

After the event, Harlow told The 85 South Comedy Show that Drake lost him money by picking the wrong horses.

“I just told Drake I would bet what he bet, so I copied him," Harlow explained.

Regardless, he still had a good time: There’s no price tag on meeting somebody who taught you how to do it, and them saying, ‘Yo, you’re dope.’”

Come Home The Kids Miss You was released back in May with additional features from Pharrell, Justin Timberlake, and Lil Wayne. The project debuted at number three on the US Billboard 200, moving 113,000 album-equivalent units. Other singles include "First Class" and "Nail Tech."

Check out Yachty's appearance on the Off The Record Podcast below.

