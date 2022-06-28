Honestly, Nevermind
- MusicRanking Drake's Albums Since "Certified Lover Boy"Drake’s output this decade has been prolific as he has released at least one full-length album each year.
By Wyatt Westlake
- Pop CultureDrake Reflects On "Honestly, Nevermind" One Year Later"I know what's what and especially what and who is by my side. Honestly... Nevermind."By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDrake Faces Possible Lawsuit Over "Calling My Name" SampleDrake is facing a potential lawsuit for allegedly not clearing a sample in "Calling My Name."By Cole Blake
- NumbersDrake Is Billboard's Top Dance/Electronic Artist Of 2022Drake's foray into dance and electronic music helped him secure the #1 spot on Billboard's Top Dance/Electonic artists of 2022. By Aron A.
- MusicWiz Khalifa Talks Young Dolph Being "Super Solid" & Says He May Experiment Outside Of Hip HopWith all this talk about artists trying new things, Wiz says, "I think any real artist wants to branch out, but it’s finding your way of expressing yourself." By Erika Marie
- MusicDrake Isn't Ready For Retirement, Wanted To "Challenge" Himself With "Honestly, Nevermind"It was all reportedly discussed with his good friend Nicki Minaj on "Queen Radio."By Erika Marie
- Music VideosDrake Shows How Hard His Fans Ride For Him In The "Sticky" Video: WatchThe 6ix God also shows off his dance moves and his luxurious lifestyle in the Theo Skudra-directed visual.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDrake Surprise Drops "Huge Fan Of Your Old Stuff" Merch Featuring Old Album CoversDrake is selling merch for fans who want the old Drizzy back.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureTobey Maguire & His Crew Rep Drake's "Honestly, Nevermind" Out At SeaTobey Maguire rocked some merch from Drake's latest album.By Rex Provost
- MusicDrake Links Up With Black Coffee In Ibiza To Jam Out To "Honestly, Nevermind"Drake's polarizing new album came to life during Black Coffee's recent DJ set in Ibiza.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicDrake Says He Has A Big Announcement Coming This WeekDrake has something on the way. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureDJ Carnage Explains How Drake's "Sticky" Was Made In The Studio: WatchCarnage – who also works under the house alias Gordo – produced five songs on "Honestly, Nevermind."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDrake Links Up With 2Rare In Miami To Hit The "Blickin" Dance For "Sticky" Video: WatchChampagne Papi has been having tons of fun with the music videos for his new arrival.By Hayley Hynes
- Original ContentRoy Woods Praises Drake's Foray Into House Music, Reveals He's Executive Producing "Mixed Emotions"Roy Woods chops it up for a new interview with HNHH where he discusses enlisting Drake as the executive producer of his upcoming album "Mixed Emotions" and jetting off to the Bahamas with his OVO boss. By Shirley Ju
- NumbersDrake Celebrates Latest Billboard Accomplishment: "God's Work"Drake officially has eleven #1 albums and eleven #1 singles. By Aron A.
