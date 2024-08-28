Drake's "Falling Back" Wife Recalls Her Experience & How She Got Her Role In The Video

Drake lives by the phrase of "treat others how you would want to be treated".

Drake has been releasing tons of behind-the-scenes content through his 100gigs.org website. Now, though, a model/actress affiliated with one the artist's past music videos is giving the public similar access. According to HipHopDX and The Comfortable Pod, Riley Simpson, an LA native, was one of the many wives in the visuals for Drake's Honestly, Nevermind track, "Falling Back". She was invited onto The Comfortable Pod recently and she divulged on her experience on set for the five days she was asked to be there. Overall, Simpson seemed to have a great time throughout the process, even calling Drake "the coolest person ever" and saying that he was taking care of everyone involved.

"Like, he was listening. We could be across the room like, ‘I’m hungry,’ and he’d be like, ‘What do you want to eat?’", Simpson explains. She also went onto mention how they were going to lunches and dinners with full bars every day. However, Simpson also talked about some of the things she witnessed and laid out some of the restrictions while she was with Drake. "You couldn’t pull your phone out. You weren’t allowed to record anything, you weren’t allowed to take pictures in your dress, nothing", she began.

Drake Sent Multiple Women Home From The "Falling Back" Set

"And if you did, you would go home. So, there were girls that got sent home on day one". Moreover, Simpson says that some girls took too much advantage of the bars. "There were girls that would get too f***ed up – sent home". Furthermore, some were just being straight up disrespectful, "There were girls that made fun of his hair – sent home. They made fun of his hair"! It appears that those women cost themselves quite a bit of publicity and "a s*** ton of money". It sounds like Drake is a nice guy, but you certainly don't want to test your luck.