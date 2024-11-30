Kodak Black Encourages His Foes To "Cherish The Moment"

Kodak is going to do whatever he wants, whenever he wants.

Speaking of these lines in particular, Kodak experiments with a unique cadence that's hard to explain in crystal clear terms. How we would describe it is that he sounds confused and is asking, "what did I do?" It's just another reason why Kodak is still so unique years deep into his career. He really will try anything, even if every risk doesn't fully pan out. But this one does, and it gives "Cherish The Moment" even more replay ability and some character. This is one of 10 new songs in the Project Baby's discography, and they all come on his third overall project, Trill Bill. Check it out with the link below.

Kodak Black is sending a fair warning on one of his new songs, "Cherish The Moment." "Boy, if I want your soul, better give it / 'Fore your family keep ending up missin'." This is just one of them, as he sounds menacing with his deliberate flows over a piano-backed trap beat. Bars like the one we just mentioned feed into his theme of being committed to the streets and taking names. "Now that I got me a switch Ain't finna leave the hood 'cause I got rich / I told 'em, "Bury me right in the ditch" / I'm just gone keep investin' in this s***."

