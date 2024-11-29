Kodak Black Delivers Latest Mixtape "Trill Bill"

Florida rapper Kodak Black is back with a new mixtape, Trill Bill. It's his third release of the year, following his self-titled album Dieuson Octave and The Last Zombies on Earth , a compilation project featuring artists signed to the Vulture Love record label. Kodak has had a rough several years, with mounting legal problems stemming from multiple arrests, though then-president Donald Trump commuted one of his sentences towards the end of his first term. He has continued to drop music frequently in the interim, coming out with at least one new project every year since 2020.

Trill Bill follows a new trend for Kodak Black in that it is a much shorter release than much of his earlier work. Clocking in at 11 tracks and barely over a half hour in runtime, it is, if nothing else, a quick listen. Kodak rhymes over mid-tempo production with plenty of 808s to go around. The beats are spacy, often feeling like something a New York drill rapper might go over. It is not what one might expect from Kodak Black, especially if you remember his earlier hits. It's a change of pace for the Florida rapper. Lyrically, it's in line with his previous work. He knows what his fans look for out of his music and rarely deviates. It's worked for him, as he is now ten years into his hip-hop journey with a loyal base behind him. Kodak Black's music might not be for everyone, but it is still worth giving Trill Bill a chance. Stream the new mixtape from Kodak below.