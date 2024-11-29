Kodak Black Wants To "Burn It Up" On Latest Album Cut

A standout from Kodak's latest tape.

Kodak Black's latest mixtape Trill Bill was released on Friday. The tape is typical Kodak Black, with themes of money, drugs, sex, and violence. But, it is over surprisingly calm, almost cloudy, mid-tempo production. One example of this is "Burn It Up," one of the better tracks from Kodak's new tape. The beat, produced by Ryan Prieur, is understated. It sounds like something that would be at home on a Cash Cobain project. In that regard, it does not sound like something that Kodak Black would normally do. But lyrically, it is another straightforward effort for the controversial Florida rapper. His trademark flexing and street raps are once again joined together on another track.

Kodak Black sounds energized (as energized as he can be, at least) on the track, with the hook's repetition of "turn it up" and "burn a n***a up" being quite catchy. The verse is witty, with "all black can't see nothing, so they say it was Darth Vader" being a standout line. At barely two and a half minutes, the track does not overstay its welcome, and it's a solid performance from Kodak. Of course, Kodak Black is a prolific artist, so not everything he releases in a given year sticks, but this could be a track that does. Check out "Burn It Up" below and give Trill Bill a shot if you have positive thoughts on what you heard here.