Kodak Black Continues His Lengthy "Versatile" Song Series And Announces New Mixtape

Kodak's new tape is on the way and a lot sooner than you may think.

If that song title sound familiar, that's because this a long-running series within his discography. For those who don't know, this all began back in 2017 on his Project Baby 2: All Grown Up LP. These tracks are undoubtedly some of the longest in his career, with the first one clocking in at just under seven minutes. The second would land on the deluxe of that aforementioned project and is a whopping 9:42 long. Then, the third would drop about three years ago, coming in at a more listenable 5:36. Overall, these tracks are to showcase Kodak Black's ability to perform on an extended listen. Depending on how big of a fan you are of his, these might be for you. In that same breath, we can also see why some might overlook release from him like this. Regardless, check out "Versatile 4" with the link below.

Kodak Black is unconscious! The Pompano Beach, Florida native is already prepping another mixtape, according to his Instagram page and a press release. It's going to be out this Friday, which he's hilariously dubbing it "BLACK FRIDAY," and it's going to be called TRILL BILL. The project, which is based on one of his nicknames, Kutthroat Bill, will be his third overall tape of 2024. The year began for him with his label's debut mixtape, Vulture Love Presents: The Last Zombies on Earth . Then, just a few weeks ago, he would deliver his first solo effort, Dieuson Octave, which is titled after his government name. In conjunction with this exciting news, fans are being treated to a Thanksgiving Eve single, "Versatile 4."

