Kodak Black Is Back & Opening Up On "Dieuson Octave"

The prolific Florida MC details his worries, mental health, and more.

After taking some time to release a posse mixtape with his Vulture Love collective, Kodak Black is back on that energy with Dieuson Octave. For those who don't know, the title is his government name. As such, the Pompano Beach resident is giving listeners a peek into his mind and his life experiences. He ponders and speaks out loud about the things that weigh on him too. Whether it's his past, relationships (intimate or not), or loneliness, he's an open book. In typical fashion, there wasn't much of a rollout for Dieuson Octave. There was just one track released ahead of the eight-song tape and that was "Catch Fire." What's more is that it was dropped off on Halloween, one day ahead of the project. Still, fans should be able to appreciate Kodak's personable approach and newcomers will learn more about the man behind the rap superstar.

Kodak Black is a deceptively versatile artist. On the outside, it may not seem like it and it also sounds like he wouldn't be. His warbly and sometimes flat-out indiscernible voice doesn't come across as something you can copy and paste outside of the trap subgenre. However, we have seen him work with the likes of Bruno Mars , Kendrick Lamar , and Anuel AA. But outside of features, he can tap into other tones and subjects . He's not just about debauchery, violence, and flexing. Over time we have heard Kodak get deeply personal and honest. In fact, it was just around this time last year that we heard the Florida talent painfully rapping on When I Was Dead.

