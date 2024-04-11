Kodak Black Pours His Heart Out On New Single "Stressed Out"

Kodak Black is an artist who has been through quite a bit since entering the game. Overall, he became a star around the same time he got the XXL Freshman List cover. Subsequently, he continued to crank out hits while also dropping some cool albums. However, a plethora of legal issues have put a damper on his career. Moreover, some of the things he has been accused of have also made some fans fall out of favor with him. Regardless, he continues to march forward and is constantly dropping new tracks.

This is an interesting week for music, for obvious reasons. Some people believe Drake is going to diss Kendrick Lamar this week. Moreover, there is a new Metro Boomin and Future project coming out. With that said, Kodak has jumped the gun and has dropped a new track one day earlier than his contemporaries. The song below is called "Stressed Out," and it even comes complete with a music video. As you can tell from the track's overall vibe, Kodak is looking to speak from the heart here. It's a ballad that serves as a stark contrast to his usual bangers.

Read More: Kodak Black Claims He Will "Cremate" Anyone Who Messes With Adin Ross

Kodak Black Returns

The instrumental has the ballad vibe as well, while Kodak speaks on legal issues and the cards he has been dealt. It's one of those songs that is better off being completed alone, as only Kodak can truly tell his story. It is unclear if this track will be part of an album, or simply a loosie. Either way, we're sure fans are just excited to get some new Kodak music.

Let us know what you think of this new Kodak Black track, in the comments section down below. Do you like this new direction from the rapper? Is this something that you would want a whole album of? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Kodak Black Reflects On Past Drug Use & Recovery: Watch