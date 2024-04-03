Kodak Black Bewilders Fans After Shutting Down Diddy Comparison: "I Even Might K*ll Me A Kid But I Ain't R*ping"

Diddy's legal issues are all anyone can talk about right now and it makes sense as to why. Every allegation and lawsuit sent his way have been for serious matters. Sexual harassment, sex trafficking, r*pe, are just a handful of things that the music mogul has been accused of. It eventually led to Homeland Security Investigations to raid both of his properties in Miami and Los Angeles. A few rappers have been linked to the businessman, including Meek Mill, who has been on the wrong side of a lot of jokes. Now, some are throwing in Kodak Black as fans were making the comparison to Diddy over his new look.

According to AllHipHop, Kodak recently went on a live stream with one the biggest names in the space, Adin Ross. During their link up, the Florida rapper read a remark from a viewer that read, "Kodak look like Florida Diddy lmao." The comparison kind of makes sense, as the hitmaker is now rocking a mustache and goatee, as well as a shorter hairstyle. However, Kodak did not find the comment to be that hilarious and his response back was eye raising.

Kodak Black Might Be Drawing Diddy Comparisons Now

“B**** you got me f***ed up. No Diddy. Take that Take it. I’ll smack me a elderly b****, I even might k*ll me a kid but I aint r*ping. I mean kill him as a baby, but I ain’t raping. I ain’t doing that," Black said with a slurred delivery. It seems he was a bit under the influence during that rant, but it did not stop fans from pointing out the obvious red flag. "Am I the only one who caught him saying might even ki.. me a kid!? I’m not tripping," one fan replied. Kodak has had his fair share of legal problems as well, but this is very alarming to hear, nonetheless.

What are your thoughts on Kodak Black denying Diddy comparisons in this manner? Regardless if he was under the influence or not, why do you think he said this? Does his new look make him look like Diddy to you? How do you see this playing out down the line? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kodak Black and Diddy. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

