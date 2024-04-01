Diddy Spotted Dancing & Smoking At His Miami Home Following Police Raids

Paparazzi caught Diddy taking a smoke break at his home in Miami on Sunday. In a video shared by The Hollywood Fix, the Bad Boy mogul dances to himself while smoking on the dock of his home with a towel over his shoulders. It comes after Homeland Security agents raided both that property and another in Los Angeles, last week.

As for those raids, Diddy's attorney, Aaron Dyer, labeled them a "gross overuse of military-level force." He also clarified in a statement: “Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way.”

Authorities Arrive At Diddy's Home In Los Angeles

Police and members of the media gather outside the home of US producer and musician Sean "Diddy" Combs in Los Angeles on March 25, 2024. Homes belonging to Sean "Diddy" Combs were being raided by federal agents, media reported on March 25, with the US hip hop mogul at the center of sex trafficking and sex assault lawsuits. (Photo by David SWANSON / AFP) (Photo by DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images)

In addition to the legal trouble, he has been facing numerous civil lawsuits related to sexual misconduct in recent months. Most recently, producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' accused him of sexual assault. In that lawsuit, Jones claimed Diddy once bragged about being responsible for the infamous 1999 nightclub shooting involving Shyne. In response, the RadarOnline reports federal agents could be looking into the matter. Michael Discioarro, a New York criminal defense attorney, told the New York Post: "They got eyes on him in Miami and the feds are talking to witness after witness. They’re corroborating everything they can. But everything past and present is on the table with Mr. Diddy right now."

Diddy Enjoys Himself At Miami Mansion After Police Raids

