Diddy Celebrates Easter With His Daughter, Love, On IG Following Home Raids

Diddy celebrated Easter by sharing a picture of his 1-year-old daughter, Love, on Instagram, on Sunday. The post, which has the comments disabled, comes after Homeland Security agents raided his properties in Los Angeles and Miami as a part of an investigation into sex trafficking allegations. The music industry veteran is also facing several civil lawsuits related to accusations of misconduct.

"HAPPY EASTER from Baby Love," Diddy captioned the series of pictures of his daughter. It marks the first time he has posted on the social media platform since the raids. His last post featured his other daughters and came two weeks ago.

Diddy’s attorney, Aaron Dyer, slammed Homeland Security's decision to raid his client's properties and labeled the move a "gross overuse of military-level force." “Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated,” Dyer said in a statement. “Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way.”

Page Six reports that Diddy was preparing for a family trip to the Bahamas with his children at the time of the raids. Diddy is also facing numerous lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault, rape, and more. He had denied all of the allegations against him. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

