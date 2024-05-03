Plies Hilariously Rants On Nike's "All White" Air Force 1 Low

Plies, the renowned rapper, took to Instagram to express frustration with Nike's Air Force 1 Low sneakers. In a video rant, he showcased his recent purchase of the kicks in all-white, but pointed out that the laces appeared closer to yellow than white, which he deemed "disrespectful." With colorful language and passionate delivery, he expressed disappointment with the perceived quality issue, emphasizing the discrepancy between the advertised white laces and the actual yellowish hue he received. Some speculated that he may have purchased the wrong product number, as there are multiple "White" SKUs under Nike.

As the video circulated on social media, fans and sneaker enthusiasts weighed in on Plies' rant. Some echoed his sentiments, sharing similar experiences with Nike's products, while others defended the brand, attributing the discrepancy to lighting or production variations. The incident highlighted the importance of quality control and customer satisfaction in the sneaker industry. Plies' candid expression of disappointment resonated with many who expect premium quality from iconic brands like Nike. Overall, Plies continues to make people laugh through his hilarious takes and funny Instagram videos.

Plies Speaks On "Disrespectful" Shoes

Plies certainly makes his views known in this video, dropping lots of colorful language when describing the sneakers he just picked up. “Dear muthaf*ckin’ Nike,” Plies says. “Yeah. The muthaf*ckin’ company. I just got in the car. They can’t even buy me some muthaf*ckin’ all white. And I own the muthaf*ckin’ box. And look at these muthaf*ckin’ shoes!” Who knows what Plies will share on Instagram next.

