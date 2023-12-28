Plies Is Over Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You"

For many, Mariah Carey's 1994 hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You" remains a holiday staple. Some, on the other hand, feel that it's been overplayed. Plies finds himself in the second category, recently airing his frustrations with the classic with his Instagram followers. In a new clip, the Florida-born performer tells fans that his mother can't get enough of the song. Unfortunately, he was nothing short of fed up.

“I’m at my motherf*ckin' momma’s house. Do you hear this?” he begins, the Christmas banger blasting in the background. “I’m sick of hearing this motherf*ckin' song, ma. Alright?” He continues, revealing that while he's still a Mariah fan, he could do without the famous track, which managed to rake in a whopping 23.7 million streams on December 24 this year alone.

Plies Has Had Enough

“I love motherf*ckin' Mariah just like everybody else loves her. But there ain’t no goddamn way you want me to believe this is the only motherf*ckin' Christmas song Mariah Carey got... no motherf*ckin' way Mariah wanted nobody that motherf*ckin' bad." Luckily for him, Christmas has now come and gone, which hopefully means he won't have to endure the hit for at least another year. Plies is no stranger to revealing his wild holiday takes, however, as seen last month.

On Thanksgiving, the rapper shared a clip of himself injecting his holiday turkey, which he thought was reminiscent of a BBL. “This sh*t reminded me of a BBL job!" he joked. "I Think I Just Might Have Cracked The Code!!!" he added. "I’m Over Here Injecting My Turkey & All I’m Thinking About Is This How They Do The 'BBL’s'????" What do you think of Plies' claiming that Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas" is overplayed? Do you agree with him, or are you still a fan of the track? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

