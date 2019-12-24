christmas songs
- MusicPlies Is Over Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You""No motherf*ckin' way Mariah wanted nobody that motherf*ckin' bad," Plies claims.By Caroline Fisher
- SongsLil Tjay And Fivio Foreign Put A Drill Spin On "Last Christmas"You can add these two to the growing list of hip-hop and R&B artists to drop Christmas music. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsGiveon Offers His Rendition Of "The First Noel"Giveon has a soulful Christmas Spirit. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsIDK Reflects On Christmas' Past On "Coal," Now Available Across DSPsGet ready for plenty of holiday music from your favourite artists over the coming weeks.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicChristmas Songs Dominate Billboard Hot 100's Top 10 ListChristmas songs dominated the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100, last week.By Cole Blake
- MusicJimmy Fallon, Ariana Grande & Megan Thee Stallion Team Up For Christmas Single Encouraging Booster ShotJimmy Fallon mixes Christmas spirit with vaccinations.By Lawrencia Grose
- NewsGet In The Christmas Spirit With DMX’s New Animated Visual For “Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer”DMX may be gone, but his Christmas spirit still carries on.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsBig K.R.I.T. Celebrates KRITmas On "Tiz The Season"Big K.R.I.T. comes through with a new holiday single called "Tiz The Season".By Alex Zidel
- NewsSnoop Dogg Gets Groovy With "Funky Christmas" SongSnoop Dogg is selling PS5's for half-price on his new holiday song "Funky Christmas" with October London.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosChance The Rapper, Valee, & Jeremih Offer Up A Fun Time On "Are U Live"Chance The Rapper, Valee, and Jeremih came through with a re-release of their 2017 Christmas song.By Alexander Cole
- MusicSaweetie Twerks To Her Holiday Track, Reveals New Album Coming In 2020Are you ready for more music from Saweetie?By Erika Marie
- MusicAri Lennox Shares Explicit Remixes Of Classic Christmas SongsWe need "Lil Dope Boy", "We Gon Ho" and "Frosty The Dope Man" on streaming services. By Noah C