Lil Tjay And Fivio Foreign Put A Drill Spin On "Last Christmas"

Christmas music, whether you love it or hate, it makes the holiday a little extra special. It adds a sense of warmth, and nostalgia, and can maybe turn the Scrooges into Christmas carolers. Some rappers and hip-hop-adjacent artists have been putting their spin on some classics over the years. Others are trying to create unique holiday-themed tracks. Lil Tjay and Fivio Foreign fit into the first category in this scenario, though.

Both New Yorkers and common collaborators, the two have come together for a short but emotionally-driven single. For this one, Tjay has taken direct inspiration from Wham! "Last Christmas" from 1984 has firmly become a Christmas staple. However, these drill rappers wanted to spruce it up a bit.

Listen To "Last Christmas" By Lil Tjay And Fivio Foreign

This spiced-up Christmas jingle samples the most iconic lines from Wham! They open up the track and have Chipmunk vocals instead. Tjay and Fivio rap about treating a girl right and making it in the music industry. Its standard fare from these two and it is a lackluster effort. However, it is gaining some traction on YouTube. "Last Christmas" is number 10 on trending with nearly 400,000 views already.

