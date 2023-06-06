Lil Tjay
- MusicLil Tjay Blasts Kai Cenat And "Racist" Adin Ross For Exploiting RappersThe rapper also defended Kodak Black.ByElias Andrews4.8K Views
- Music6ix9ine Takes Massive L As Lil Tjay Blesses His Ex With A Chain6ix9ine has had a rough few months.ByAlexander Cole14.4K Views
- SongsLil Tjay Is Determined To Succeed On "No No"Fans are liking the track so far, but they also have one gripe with it. ByZachary Horvath1.6K Views
- SportsLil Tjay & Alex Pereira Spar, Rapper Knocks Down UFC Champion: WatchViewers are debating the legitimacy of the footage, with some calling it a "Make-A-Wish KO."ByHayley Hynes3.2K Views
- MusicLil Tjay Thinks Him & Kanye West Should Collab On "VULTURES," Talks Avoiding Cancel CultureWould these two sound good on a track together? ByZachary Horvath549 Views
- SongsLil Tjay Is Keeping His Eyes On The Prize With "Good Life"Tjay is focusing on what matters to him. ByZachary Horvath1267 Views
- MusicLil Tjay Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperFrom Bronx streets to hip-hop fame, Lil Tjay balances arresting lyrics and business ventures for a continually rising career.ByJake Skudder22.2K Views
- SongsLil Tjay "Told Ya" He Would Make It One Day On New SingleIt is your typical fare from Tjay. ByZachary Horvath1181 Views
- SongsLil Tjay And Fivio Foreign Put A Drill Spin On "Last Christmas"You can add these two to the growing list of hip-hop and R&B artists to drop Christmas music. ByZachary Horvath1.7K Views
- SongsLil Tjay And Kyle Richh Are Feeling Betrayed On "I Should've Known"This Lil Tjay's first collab with Kyle Richh. ByZachary Horvath1.8K Views
- GramYK Osiris Says Lil Tjay Is "Flopping," Insinuates New Yorker Is "Scared" Of Him"It's ok, I'm not gonna slap [you] lol," Osiris allegedly texted the rapper this weekend. "Imma spare [you], you my son lol."ByHayley Hynes868 Views
- MusicLil Tjay Kicked Out Of Hotel For Blasting MusicLil Tjay just wanted to have some fun. ByZachary Horvath665 Views
- MusicSZA Says She "Punked Out" Of Her Collab With Lil TjayThe R&B Queen didn't feel she had enough to add to the song.ByNoah Grant1367 Views
- MusicLil Tjay Gets Arrested While On Instagram LiveThe rapper has been arrested in New York City for Reckless Endangerment.ByNoah Grant2.0K Views