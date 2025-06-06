Lil Tjay has been wrapped up in a lot of controversy this year overall. There's footage of him spitting on a Madison Square Garden employee, which led to him being banned. He's also been involved in a handful of feuds as well.
There's the (presumably) ongoing beef with Offset over a $10,000 debt as well as his petty back-and-forth with streamer PlaqueBoyMax. That tension started because Lil Tjay and Fivio Foreign were politely asked to not smoke in the Airbnb that Max was renting out.
However, they went ahead and did so anyway. That led to a Fivio Foreign diss track and trolling from Tjay with a merch drop inspired by that interaction.
But lately, the New York crooner and rapper has put all of that in the rearview mirror. He's been dropping frequently and this latest offering "Me Again," is a return to form of sorts.
The track is incredibly catchy, especially when it comes to the chorus. He sings there, but his rapping, particularly on the opening verse, is show-stopping. Check out the strip club anthem below.
Lil Tjay "Me Again"
Quotable Lyrics:
She got a man, damn, tell him it's over, son, now she f*cking a star
Step in the club, they know what's up with me balling, young n**** doing his thing
I know we heavy, but I ain't gon' pop out and turn this sh*t up unless I'm with the gang
N****s be lame, none of these goofy-a*s rappers like me, we nothin' the same
Shot in his brain, face shot for runnin' up on me, that boy wasn't taking a thing
Steady be splurging, no, I ain't even had to, I know I'm bugging, probably gotta chill