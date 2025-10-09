PlaqueBoyMax Jokingly Confronts Fivio Foreign Over Mafiathon 3 And Selling Weed With His Likeness

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 17: Plaqueboymax attends ComplexCon 2024 on November 17, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sara Jaye/Getty Images for Complex) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Fivio Foreign attends the Moose Knuckles NYFW event at The Blond on September 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for Moose Knuckles)
PlaqueBoyMax and Fivio Foreign have been at odds since January, but it looks as if they are slowly making amends.

PlaqueBoyMax and Fivio Foreign appear to be on better terms these days despite loads of verbal and physical threats. The streamer and up-and-coming hip-hop producer decided to hit up the drill artist while on stream at a hospital. Per XXL, Max has been dealing with an infection of some sort.

During their Facetime, the former (jokingly) asked Fivio why he's selling weed with his image and likeness. "Why is you selling weed with my name and face on it? I'm ’bout to sue your a*s, n****." The "Off The Grid" guest star swears he's not replying while laughing, "I don't sell no weed."

They then get into Foreign's recent track expressing his frustration over Kai Cenat not inviting him to a Mafiathon 3 stream. On top of bringing on plenty of other MCs, Cenat also held some freestyles with On The Radar. Big Sean, Ab-Soul, and many more hopped on the mic last month.

On "Entered The Chat Freestyle" he raps, "Kai Cenat ain't invite me to come rap and that sh*t hurt me / What type of time is he on? / I gave the city hits, how they ain't hit me for that Mafiathon? / You bugging."

PlaqueBoyMax Fivio Foreign Beef

Foreign explained, "I ain't wanna go, but I felt it was only right to have me there. It's New York City. I'm from New York."

After their conversation, PlaqueBoyMax invites his former foe to an "In The Booth" session, a series where he makes songs live on stream with rappers. "C'mon, let's do it," Foreign replies. "When we link up we gon' wipe 'em," referring to showing Kai Cenat a thing or two.

However, he got a little too carried away after he claimed that Max became the biggest streamer after their viral smoking confrontation in January. Max hung up the phone immediately, laughing at his claim.

That's what started their beef as Max repeatedly asked him and Lil Tjay to stop smoking in an Airbnb. It sparked a diss track from Foreign and a merch drop from Tjay.

