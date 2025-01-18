Lil Tjay Taunts Plaqueboymax By Launching "No Smoking" Merch And The Streamer Is Threatening To Sue

Lil Tjay is taking the trolling of Plaqueboymax to another level by releasing a "No Smoking" merch drop. According to Complex, the New York rapper and singer recently launched it onto his website with two different shirts and hoodies. They all say "Preciate You Tho" on the back in addition to an image of Tjay smoking a blunt on the front from the viral Airbnb moment. One of the designs includes a cancel sign over the graphic while the other does not. The hitmaker previewed the white variant of the hoodie on his TikTok account while dancing to Fivio Foreign's diss track directed at Plaqueboymax.

"Shirts for sale worldwide" he captioned the post with tons of "💨" "🚫" "😂" emojis to boot. He also took the promotion to his Instagram, writing, "For the stoners" lol New Merch Out Now 🚫💨😩🤣🤣❗️ #preciateyoutho." However, Lil Tjay's attempts at winning his followers over with this move are not going over as planned. "Dragging ts so hard you a grown man 😭😭" one user replies. "This why ur falling off bro," another posits.

Plaqueboymax Is Done With This Lil Tjay & Fivio Foreign Situation

Turns out Plaqueboymax isn't too amused either, even though he had a pretty laid back and sarcastic reaction to the Foreign's song about him. However, it seems that this was the last straw for the streamer because he's now threatening to sue. "Lil Tjay, I'm suing the s*** out of you. I'm taking all earnings. I'm suing the s*** out of you all earnings going to Five Star Incorporation pockets. Just so n*****s know, and don't try to call me Drake either 'cause I'm letting you n****s know beforehand."