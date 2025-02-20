Lil Tjay Banned From Madison Square Garden For Spitting In Security Guard’s Face

Last week, Lil Tjay's night out at Madison Square Garden took an unexpected turn for the worse, as the performer got into it with a security guard during Keyshawn Davis and Denys Berinchyk's fight. In a clip, he could be seen leaning onto a guard rail and seemingly damaging it. The security guard, who was standing nearby, immediately pushed him away. The situation only escalated from there, as everyone involved began to argue.

"I just hit my parlay bro, shut up," Lil Tjay shouted before telling the man, "I will f*ck you up." Eventually, he spit in the security guard's face, prompting him to lunge forward. He was ultimately escorted out of the venue by another security guard. While this surely put a damper on the evening, he did win a staggering $105K after betting on Davis to win by knockout within the first six rounds.

Lil Tjay & PlaqueBoyMax's Beef

Now, however, he's facing the consequences of his actions. Reportedly, Madison Square Garden has banned him. “Our policy is that patrons that engage in confrontational and disruptive behavior will be escorted out and banned from all MSG properties," a rep for MSG told TMZ. It remains unclear whether the ban is permanent or temporary. At the time of writing, Lil Tjay has yet to address it publicly. This isn't the only feud he's gotten into in recent months, as last month, his disagreement with PlaqueBoyMax went viral.