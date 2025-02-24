Lil Tjay Shows He Still Gets Love By Linking Up With Huge Crowd Of Fans

Lil Tjay might be a hugely successful rapper, but he is as frustrated and challenged by negativity as any regular person on the street. Sometimes, his fame can exacerbate some of these issues, such as when Madison Square Garden banned him for spitting in a security guard's face during a heated argument. But the Bronx native mostly deals with a lot of online haters, something that he recently proved shouldn't be bothering him as much as it does sometimes. He recently strolled through what seems to be a shopping mall with dozens of fans behind him, following and recording his "performance" with music blaring through the venue.

"We outside!" the 23-year-old gleefully proclaimed as he showed his Internet naysayers that his actual real life looks way better than they might want for him. It also follows some hype new music releases from him that likely satisfied his die-hard fanbase, like Lil Tjay's "BabyGirl" collab with OhGeesy. Also, his particular style and musical approach makes his art easy for detractors to pile on, even if he has shown off a lot of versatility over the years.

Lil Tjay PlaqueBoyMax Beef

However, the biggest factor garnering Lil Tjay a lot of online hate is his beef with popular streamer, content creator, and musician PlaqueBoyMax. For those unaware, things started with a hangout-slash-studio session at an Airbnb the media personality was renting, where the East Coast MC grew annoyed when the FaZe affiliate told him that he couldn't smoke. They then traded various shots on social media over this debacle, and since then, Tjay and Max's beef marshaled their supporters to rep for them. Pun most certainly intended...

Jokes aside, PlaqueBoyMax even threatened to sue Lil Tjay after the rapper launched "No Smoking" merch to taunt the streamer. "Lil Tjay, I'm suing the s**t out of you," he claimed. "I'm taking all earnings. I'm suing the s**t out of you, all earnings going to Five Star Incorporation pockets. Just so n***as know, and don't try to call me Drake either 'cause I'm letting you n***as know beforehand." At the end of the day, Tjay has plenty of in-person fans to drown out these exclamations.