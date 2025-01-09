Lil Tjay Explains Why He Called Kai Cenat A “D Rider”

Lil Tjay is speaking his truth.

Back in November, Lil Tjay took to social media to make it known that he was fed up. In a series of Instagram stories, he called out streamers Kai Cenat and Adin Ross whilst coming to the defense of Kodak Black. Kodak had joined Cenat for a stream that same month, and quickly sparked concern among fans who suspected he was under the influence. Lil Tjay didn't appreciate this, however, arguing that sometimes that's just how rappers act.

"I fake hate this kid," he captioned a photo of Cenat and Kodak from the stream. "Him and [Adin] the biggest d riders in life." Tjay proceeded to slide into Ross' DMs to call him a "d*ck sucker," leaving the internet personality baffled. "Me and Kai always show nothing but love to you," he responded. "Gotta stop taking them percs that sh*t f*cking with ya head." Things only escalated from there, with Lil Tjay calling Ross a "racist."

Lil Tjay Thinks Kai Cenat Critiques Him Too Much

During a recent stream, Lil Tjay reflected on the debacle, providing his viewers with some insight into his feelings on Cenat in particular. "Kai Cenat, I'm not gonna lie, I was fake," he said. "I was fake chatting... I really just feel like the n***a be critiquing me too too much bro. You how n****s just be like fake, I felt like he was riding me for some weird reason... If I feel like something not right I can say it, bro. I just felt the n***a was critiquing me too much, so maybe I had a little animosity that made me overdo the situation."

This isn't the only spat Lil Tjay discussed during his recent stream, however. He also spoke on his heated exchange with Offset, accusing the former Migos member of owing him $10K. “Why I diss Offset? Offset broke," he claimed. “I see like 13 bands in loans. I don’t know who got paid back that day, you feel me. Word to my mother, this n***a’s ducked me for so long, boy. Mind you, I’m 23 and this is ‘raindrop, drop-top,’ Cardi B husband... I’m only talking crazy because he was talking crazy."