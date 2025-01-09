Lil Tjay Claims He Almost Slapped Plaqueboymax During Tense Stream

BYElias Andrews142 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Tjay Performs At The O2
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Lil Tjay performs at The O2 Arena on October 12, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
The rapper felt disrespected.

Lil Tjay has a track record of popping off on other celebrities. He doesn't have a problem of getting into squabbles with people. This clearly extends to streamers. The rapper appeared on a Plaqueboymax live stream on January 7. He accompanied Fivio Foreign on camera, and proceeded to light up a blunt. The aforementioned streamer requested that both Tjay and Fivio not smoke, but they ignored the request, leading to some uneasy silence. Lil Tjay recounted the incident a day later, when he got on stream. He claimed that he nearly assaulted Plaqueboymax on the spot.

The rapper noted that he had no clue who Plaqueboymax was prior to appearing on the stream. He claims he only agreed to appear as a favor to Fivio Foreign. He also went into detail about the smoking issue. Lil Tjay claimed that he didn't stop smoking because he didn't like the way Plaqueboymax asked. "It ain't the end of the world," he asserted. "I ain't no sorry a*s n**ga. It is what it is." Lil Tjay said that it already "smelled like weed" in Plaqueboymax's room, so he felt free to light up. He felt disrespected by the streamer's tone when he found out this was not the case.

Read More: Lil Tjay And Polo G Get Contemplative On "Way Out The Hood II"

Lil Tjay Claimed Plaqueboymax Was "Talkin Crazy"

"I'm a hood n**ga... you was talkin a little crazy bro," Lil Tjay recalled. "How sensitive y'all gonna be?." The rapper gave more insight into the encounter during a stream chat with DDG. He told the artist and YouTuber that he would've "slapped the sh*t" out of Plaqueboymax for talking the way he did were it not for the camera. He also joked about Plaqueboymax having to pay the Airbnb bill after he smoked in one of the rooms. Plaqueboymax also addressed the smoking incident during a subsequent stream.

The streamer said that he did not invite Lil Tjay or the group that Tjay brought in the house with him. "N**gas then proceed to start smoking in the Airbnb," he lamented. "If these fire alarms go off, this stream is over." He stood his ground, and claimed that random people should follow his requests if they are present in a place that he's paid for. It does not seem likely that Lil Tjay and Plaqueboymax will link back for another stream in the future.

Read More: Lil Tjay Brings On Some Huge Guests For Small Tape "Farewell"

[via]

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...