Lil Tjay Claims He Almost Slapped Plaqueboymax During Tense Stream

The rapper felt disrespected.

Lil Tjay has a track record of popping off on other celebrities. He doesn't have a problem of getting into squabbles with people. This clearly extends to streamers. The rapper appeared on a Plaqueboymax live stream on January 7. He accompanied Fivio Foreign on camera, and proceeded to light up a blunt. The aforementioned streamer requested that both Tjay and Fivio not smoke, but they ignored the request, leading to some uneasy silence. Lil Tjay recounted the incident a day later, when he got on stream. He claimed that he nearly assaulted Plaqueboymax on the spot.

The rapper noted that he had no clue who Plaqueboymax was prior to appearing on the stream. He claims he only agreed to appear as a favor to Fivio Foreign. He also went into detail about the smoking issue. Lil Tjay claimed that he didn't stop smoking because he didn't like the way Plaqueboymax asked. "It ain't the end of the world," he asserted. "I ain't no sorry a*s n**ga. It is what it is." Lil Tjay said that it already "smelled like weed" in Plaqueboymax's room, so he felt free to light up. He felt disrespected by the streamer's tone when he found out this was not the case.

Lil Tjay Claimed Plaqueboymax Was "Talkin Crazy"

"I'm a hood n**ga... you was talkin a little crazy bro," Lil Tjay recalled. "How sensitive y'all gonna be?." The rapper gave more insight into the encounter during a stream chat with DDG. He told the artist and YouTuber that he would've "slapped the sh*t" out of Plaqueboymax for talking the way he did were it not for the camera. He also joked about Plaqueboymax having to pay the Airbnb bill after he smoked in one of the rooms. Plaqueboymax also addressed the smoking incident during a subsequent stream.