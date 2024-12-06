Lil Tjay Brings On Some Huge Guests For Small Tape "Farewell"

After singles galore, Lil Tjay is treating fans with a gift for their "troubles." It's a new project titled Farewell, and it's following up on 2023's 222. It's nowhere near as long, as this one spans just eight tracks and is a scant 22 minutes. Where it shares similarities though is that it feels and sounds like an abbreviated version of past LPs. The melodic crooner and rapper details his past, struggles, his hunger to get to the top, while presenting these topics with emotive performances as well.

Some of the singles that were dispersed this year make it onto Farewell, including "Let it Go Baby," "Told Ya," and "Good Life." We began reading into the possibility that Tjay was going to drop a project sometime soon thanks to "Let it Go Baby," ironically. On the track, he raps, "Been a minute, I ain't been droppin', time to go crazy." Well, that prediction turned out to come true and we have to say we want all the credit. Jokes aside though, Tjay is sounding solid over a majority of the cuts, although, there are some mixing missteps, especially on "Long Way From the Block." Despite his vocals being too low in the mix, it's still an enjoyable listen, though. Tjay dropping shorter projects could be a recipe for success because we feel it's one of his stronger bodies of work. It may feel like a bridge to something bigger, but we firmly believe that he's got one with Farewell.