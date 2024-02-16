Lil Tjay Is Keeping His Eyes On The Prize With "Good Life"

New York rapper and auto-crooner Lil Tjay is someone who like to stay true to his style. He likes to melodically rap over glistening trap beats most of the time. Tjay also likes to thrown in piano loops into his mixes as well. Just listen to his previous single "Told Ya." Today, Lil Tjay is following that up with a similar vibe on "Good Life."

The 22-year-old's last two songs have been more deeper songs that have a theme of resiliency. This is nothing new for Lil Tjay, but he usually delivers some passable material. "Good Life" is another one of those instances. The chorus, which you can see below, is a telling sign of what the verses will be focusing on.

Read More: Tia Kemp Tells Kevin Hart To "Sit His Hobbit A** Down" Regarding Tasha K Lawsuit

Listen To "Good Life" By Lil Tjay

On top of the piano weaving in and out we mentioned, there are also some slight guitar strings being plucked. Both complement the bars that Tjay is providing about making the smart decisions to live a "Good Life." There are also some violent threats thrown in too. "Switches, them buttons right here, got them things on us / How you feelin'? Come pull up and bang on us." All in all, it is another solid listen. His fans are certainly loving it on YouTube right now with over 784,000 views.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Good Life," by Lil Tjay? Should he drop a project this year after hearing his two recent tracks? Is this the better song over "Told Ya," why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Lil Tjay. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Good life

Came in the game, too official, stood focused, got money and stood right

Hit after hit I'ma drop for my fans, give a f*** what the hood likes

Gun up on me, better not run up on me

P***y wishin' I would fight, better not wishin' I would fight

Take a shot to the—

Read More: Doja Cat Reveals An Artist Almost Started Beef With Her Over A Bad Impersonation