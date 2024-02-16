Doja Cat Reveals An Artist Almost Started Beef With Her Over A Bad Impersonation

Doja Cat is pretty outspoken when it comes to her jokes and jabs on the Internet, so much so that she's been in a couple of situations where folks on the receiving end don't see what's so funny. Moreover, she recently revealed that she almost started beef with another artist because she mocked their voice while amped up on a Celsius energy drink. This was during a recent conversation with Lyle, better known as the Therapy Gecko. If you're unfamiliar with his content, he dresses up like a gecko and takes calls from people asking for advice, sometimes with a special guest. The Los Angeles superstar was in his guest seat this time around, and spoke of this near-inciting incident.

"No, I just can't drink [Celsius]," Doja Cat remarked. "I have a really cr*zy Celsius story, I almost got into a beef because of Celsius. I blame this on Celsius, it's not me! So I was singing a song and doing the voice of somebody else. Like, I filmed myself doing the song in a cr*zy voice, and it was my really bad impression of that person. People took it super wrong. They thought I was trying to cause drama and issues, when really I was just being a f***ing a**hole." Folks eventually connected the dots and assumed that she could have been referring to a years-ago incident with Cardi B.

Doja Cat Recalls Near-Beef Situation With A Mocked MC: Watch

In the referenced clip above, you can see how Doja Cat sang one of the Bronx rapper's cuts, something she did not appreciate in the immediate aftermath. Still, it didn't result in any actual issues between the two, and things are pretty quiet on that front now. One of the last notable interactions the two of them had was when they teamed up to fire back against critics of "WAP." But it's at least heartening to know that they made this all water under the bridge, because the last thing we need right now is more femcee beef.

Meanwhile, with a deluxe version of Scarlet on the way, we're sure that the "Agora Hills" lyricist will continue to expand her career and look back on what could've been with more refined perspectives. Will it bring about another clash over a misunderstood joke? Only time will tell. With that in mind, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Doja Cat.

