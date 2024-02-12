Doja Cat Gets Restraining Order Against Brother Denied

If you've been up to date on what Doja Cat is up to online, you might have seen some concerning news about her brother. Moreover, Raman Dlamini allegedly stole from her and engaged in physically and mental abuse, and also received similar accusations of poor treatment towards their mother, Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer. Her restraining order against him expired, but she's since gained a new one that will last five years. However, when it comes to the Scarlet superstar, the court reportedly denied a permanent restraining order in her favor against her brother, per AllHipHop. At press time, it's unclear exactly what prompted this refusal or what grounds it stands on, as this didn't come with an exoneration or excuse for her brother's alleged behavior.

Furthermore, these claims come from Doja Cat's mother, who claimed Raman Dlamini engaged in these crimes "several times" and made them feel "unsafe." Another allegation concerning this is that the 30-year-old male destroyed property belonging to his 28-year-old sister. "Raman has destroyed and stolen property,” the original filing regarding Doja Cat and her mother read. “Raman has verbally assaulted [Doja] in a very degrading and demeaning [manner]. [He] has made her feel unsafe and traumatized." In addition, Sawyer claimed that Raman's actions led to "constant anxiety and fear" in their lives.

Doja Cat At The 2024 Grammys

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains nudity.) Doja Cat attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

For what it's worth, Doja Cat's brother previously denied all these allegations. This occurred when a reporter found him out in the open and asked him about it, for which he had strong words. Not only did Raman deny that there was any abuse involved, but he also suggested that he hasn't spoken to his family in years. As such, this is still a pretty muddy case, especially given the discrepancy between the acceptance and denial of two different restraining orders.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles native recently teased a deluxe version of her latest album, which has fans very excited. Still, this paints any activity from a career standpoint in a darker light. It must be difficult to handle a situation like this with so many other pressures on you. For more news and the latest updates on Doja Cat, check back in with HNHH.

