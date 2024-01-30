Doja Cat's Brother Officially Hit With Restraining Order From His Mother: Report

Authorities officially served Doja Cat's brother with a restraining order barring him from contact with his mother on January 23, Radar Online shared based on reportedly obtained court documents. For those unaware, he faced accusations of physical and verbal abuse against both women. Moreover, the court tried to serve Raman Dalithando Dlamini with paperwork twice before, which failed, but they found him at his Studio City, California apartment. Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer, his mother, filed for the order against her 30-year-old son this month. claiming the Scarlet superstar sustained physical injuries following her brother's assault.

Not only that, but Doja Cat's mother alleged that Raman "verbally assaulted her in a very degrading and demeaning manner," making the artist feel "unsafe and traumatized" thanks to theft and damage of property in addition to all this. Also, Sawyer accused her son of being "violent" towards her several times over the past year up to this very month as of most recently. including a threat of murder. She mentioned multiple temporary restraining orders against him since 2017 in her filing, but remarked that they all expired. For what it's worth, the 30-year-old denied these claims, maintained there is no restraining order against him, and said that his family hasn't seen him "in years."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Doja Cat attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Sony Pictures' "The Book of Clarence" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on January 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Furthermore, the "JEEZU" hitmaker has yet to publicly respond to this scandal, and so does Sawyer. Whether it's about the allegations themselves or the legal action, this came as a shock to many online. Regardless, TMZ reported that a court granted a temporary order protecting Doja Cat's mother, and it could possibly become permanent in the future. However, the rapper and singer doesn't have that safeguard yet, as she would have to file her own motion for a restraining order.

Meanwhile, this comes amid news that the "Paint The Town Red" creative will headline multiple festivals this year. One of those is Coachella alongside Tyler, The Creator and Lana Del Rey, and another is Wireless alongside Nicki Minaj and 21 S*vage. Hopefully this legal process becomes less of a headache for her with time. On that note, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Doja Cat.

