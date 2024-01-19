Doja Cat's Brother Denies Accusations, Claims Family Hasn't Spoken To Him In Years

Doja Cat's brother has apparently responded to the shocking news that his mother filed for a temporary restraining order against him for alleged abuse. Moreover, The Shade Room acquired video of someone seemingly running into him on the street and asking him about these accusations. Then, Raman Dalithando Dlamini posited that there is no restraining order against him, contrary to what many reports have indicated from legal documents. In addition, he outright denied ever abusing his mother or his sister, who did not escape mention in this alleged filing. Specifically, in these allegations, Raman is accused of punching her teeth out, causing cuts and bruises, and suffering property destruction and theft.

Furthermore, the "JEEZU" rapper's mother (Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer) reportedly got a temporary restraining order from a judge after she accused Raman of physical and verbal abuse over the past year, as recently as earlier this month. But he retorted that there is no restraining order, and that he's not in touch with either her or Doja Cat. When approached by paparazzi on Thursday (January 18), he initially denied being her brother before telling them, "No comment." Eventually, he denied the existence of the filing and spoke on the alleged distance between him and his family.

Read More: Doja Cat Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Megastar

Doja Cat's Brother's Response: Watch

Not only that, but Sawyer also included details of his alleged verbal abuse against the Coachella 2024 headliner, labeling it "very degrading and demeaning." She said that it's left her daughter feeling "unsafe and traumatized," but a judge didn't include any more details about Doja Cat and maintained that she would have to file herself to continue. Now, the family awaits a hearing on a permanent restraining order. The superstar artist hasn't commented on this situation at press time.

Meanwhile, it's unclear whether this case will develop further or if this temporary restraining order is where things turn around. Given the conflicting narratives at play here, it's very hard to say whether the truth will come out eventually. We'll see what the future holds for the "Woman" hitmaker. On that note, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Doja Cat.

Read More: Doja Cat Seemingly Teases New Tracklist

[via]