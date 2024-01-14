Doja Cat Seemingly Teases New Tracklist

Doja Cat has dropped a cryptic Instagram post appearing to indicate that she may have new music on the way. The image showed a whiteboard title "S2" with the following list: Acknowledge Me, Head High, Gang, Masc, Rider, URRRGE!!!!, and Hungry. Most commenters have taken "S2" to mean either Scarlet 2 or a Scarlet Deluxe Edition.

After a viral marketing campaign, Doja dropped Scarlet in September 2023. It served as a "masculine" follow-up to 2022's Planet Her, inspired by Doja's growing disillusionment with the music industry. Preceded by the singles "Paint the Town Red" and "Demons", Scarlet was Doja's first project since 2014's Purrr! to have no features. Scarlet peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Album 200. Scarlet did not receive any Grammy nods. However, "Paint the Town Red" and "Attention" received one and two nominations respectively.

Meanwhile, Doja has become more and more aggressive about her disdain towards her fans. During a 2023 show in Denver, Doja made a shocking declaration on stage. The rapper called her hit single "Say So" to be a "cash grab". It's not the first time that Doja has derided her previous work. “Planet her and hot pink were cash-grabs and yall fell for it." In a follow-up post, she added: “Now i can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while yall weep for mediocre pop," the rapper declared on Twitter. As mentioned, much of Doja's attitude stems from the way the industry spoke about her following Planet Her.

However, "Say So" was certainly a very successful "cash grab", if that's what Doja really believes. It picked up both Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance and the 63rd Grammys. Furthermore, it spent one week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in May of 2020. Despite all this, it's clear that Doja is not done speaking on her past work.

