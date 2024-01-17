Coachella 2024 Lineup Has Arrived: Doja, Tyler The Creator, Ice Spice, Yachty, Uzi & More

It may be the middle of January, but Coachella is getting ready for 2024's festival season. Each year, tens of thousands of people travel to the deserts of Indio, California, to enjoy one of the biggest music concerts in America. Although the highlights are the dozens of artists taking to various stages over two weekends, the Coachella experience makes it unforgettable, with activities including carnival rides and immersive art features.

This year, Coachella 2024 will take place April 12-14 and April 19-21. This year's headliners will surely bring crowds, as Lana Del Rey will end each Friday evening, starting each weekend off with a bang. Also on the roster those days is a plethora of must-see talent (if you haven't already), including Lil Uzi Vert, Deftones, Peso Pluma, Skepta, Tyla, Tinashe, ATEEZ, and more.

Additionally, on those Saturdays, we find Tyler, The Creator as a headliner, and we can already anticipate the crowd. Joining the Grammy-winning Call Me If You Get Lost hitmaker that day are Ice Spice, Grimes, Blxst, Kevin Abstract, Sublime, and Spinall, among several others. While Saturday's lineup may be the icing on Friday's cake, Sunday's list gives both days a run for their money.

Headlining the final nights of each weekend is Doja Cat, who can't seem to stop her star from climbing to further heights. Fresh off a Jay-Z-praised "Jeezu" verse from The Book of Clarence's soundtrack, Doja is ready to show the world once again why her name hasn't left the charts—or nominations lists—since she burst onto the music scene. Meanwhile, Doja will be joined on Sunday by J Balvin, Lil Yachty, Jhené Aiko, NAV, Victoria Monét, and more. And to show that they can outdo themselves, Coachella also announced that No Doubt would be reuniting at this year's event.

Further, if you're looking to snag tickets to Coachella 2024, you shouldn't wait. Presale tickets arrive on January 19 at 11:00 a.m., but those looking to purchase are warned that "this is a presale and does not guarantee pass type, packages, or camping," reads a press release. YouTube will once again be Coachella's exclusive livestream partner, so those unable to attend in person don't have to miss out on all of the action.

For more festival information and updates, visit www.coachella.com. Check out the full list of Coachella 2024 performers below, and let us know who you're looking forward to seeing at this year's festival—or who you believe should have made the cut, but didn't.