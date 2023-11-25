The Weeknd's "Starboy" Turns Seven: Stream "Stargirl Interlude" Feat. Lana Del Rey To Celebrate

The 18-track LP also features Daft Punk, Future, and Kendrick Lamar.

BYHayley Hynes
We've seen Abel Tesfaye, also known as The Weeknd, move through countless creative eras in his career so far, but arguably one of the best was Starboy. Today (November 25) marks the seven-year anniversary of the LP's release, and to commemorate, we're spotlighting the sole female collaboration on the tracklist. Tesfaye opens his album with the titular single featuring Daft Punk (who also appear on the closing title, "I Feel It Coming"), and we also hear bars from Future and Kendrick Lamar on "All I Know" and "Sidewalks" respectively.

The song we've chosen for your consideration, though, is "Stargirl Interlude" featuring Lana Del Rey. Very little singing is actually done over the synth-heavy beat, but the vocals we do hear from The Weeknd and his longtime friend are nothing short of dreamy. "I had a vision / A vision of my nails in the kitchen," the "Diet Mountain Dew" hitmaker croons in a sultry tone after the intro. After further setting the sexy scene, Tesfaye takes over to sing words of affirmation over his counterpart.

Our Starboy Shines Alongside Lana Del Rey on "Stargirl Interlude"

"I just wanna see you shine 'cause I know you are a stargirl," the Uncut Gems actor repeats as the nearly two-minute-long effort closes out. Elsewhere on Starboy, we hear Lana provide background vocals on "Party Monster," and before that, she and Tesfaye connected on "Prisoner" for his Beauty Behind The Madness. Since then, the Canadian and American have also joined forces on "Lust For Life" in 2017.

Revisit Lana Del Rey and The Weeknd's ethereal vocals on "Stargirl Interlude" above. If that small highlight has you in the mood to stream the full Starboy album, you can find it on Spotify/Apple Music. For more HNHH release recommendations, check out our weekly Fire Emoji playlist update at the link below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I had a vision
A vision of my nails in the kitchen
Scratchin' countertops, I was screamin'
My back arched like a cat
My position couldn't stop, you were hittin'

