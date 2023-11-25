Conway The Machine & Sexyy Red Join Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

We're officially in the holiday season, and of course, hip-hop has a lot of gifts to give us to close 2023 out. Moreover, we complied the best and biggest releases from this week on our latest Fire Emoji playlist update, and there's plenty of variety to find. Leading the way are Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Durk, and Bump J with their new single "Vultures," which was a surprising release. Sure, there was some controversy surrounding the presence or absence of the Smurk feature, but the original track is now on streaming services for you to enjoy. In addition, Ye collaborator Conway The Machine dropped another cavernous and impressive single- "Cosca"- from his upcoming collaborative effort with producer Wun Two, PALERMO, for which they already dropped the song "Montagna."

Furthermore, another Fire Emoji highlight is the new Sexyy Red record "Free My N***a," which is a pretty self-explanatory track topically. With the same boisterous energy and fast pace that she built a stellar career off of this year, she pleads for the return of her man on this new song. Another bouncy cut from this week is the latest from Luh Tyler, the light and low-key "Change My Wayz." The energy might not be at supersonic levels, but it's a welcome change of pace that shows that Tyler can stay within a more relaxed realm and still engage listeners.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

As far as albums, Fire Emoji's got two big drops this week, and the first one to mention is Busta Rhymes' BLOCKBUSTA. There are plenty of fun, lyrically dense, and hard-hitting bangers to name here, but we haven't been able to let go of "OK" featuring Young Thug and with help from Cool and Dre. On the other hand, Lord Apex's new project The Good Fight is a versatile and well-rounded collection of tracks with a lot of distinct appeal. If you want to hear the English MC trade excellent bars with Freddie Gibbs over a dusty boom-bap beat, look no further than "Phoenix."

Rounding out the list, we want to give a shoutout to the new Lil Baby-assisted single from Bay Swag, the rapid-fire "All Night Long." Finally, go give a spin to the most recent collab between Gucci Mane, B.G. and Mike WiLL Made-It, "Cold." Let us know in the comments down below what was your favorite hip-hop release of the week- and which ones we missed, too. Stream the Fire Emoji playlist above and, as always, come back to HNHH for more great music drops each week.

