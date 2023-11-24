Conway The Machine & Wun Two Deliver A Laidback Quickie With "Cosca": Stream

The Drumwork MC is in a more tender bag this time around, with a gorgeous guitar loop and a relatively measured and easy-going delivery.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Conway Machine Cosca Wun Two New Single Stream Hip Hop NewsConway Machine Cosca Wun Two New Single Stream Hip Hop News

Conway The Machine's already had a prolific 2023, but do you think that this refined machinery stops at anytime? Well, if you do, you'd be sorely mistaken, as he's gearing up for his next project PALERMO dropping towards the end of the year, which is a collaborative effort with producer Wun Two. Moreover, they've already dropped a couple of singles for the album, including "Montagna" with Goosebytheway. By comparison, this new single "Cosca" is shorter, more somber, but nonetheless fiery and dexterous on behalf of the Buffalo native. As such, it's a short but welcome addition to the tracklist that could serve as your bite-sized introduction to PALERMO.

Furthermore, Wun Two came through with a dry and easy-going boom-bap drum pattern, and chose some wavy instrumentation to fit this vibe. For example, the infectious guitar loop throughout is what gives "Cosca" its more tender and laidback sound, as its woozy tone and playing invokes a haze of smoke. Still, the brightness and warm nature of the beat emerges with the watery and simple synth chords that appear more prominently towards the end of the song, complimented by some deep bass tones. As such, it's well-contrasted and lush enough for Conway The Machine to sound boastful and relaxed on it while still delivering some animated ad-libs and inflections. Given his history of collaboration, one that his new Drumwork album exemplifies, it's no surprise there's a lot of chemistry here.

Read More: Busta Rhymes Labels Conway The Machine One Of His "Favorite MCs Ever"

Conway The Machine's "Cosca" With Wun Two: Stream

Lyrically, the Griselda affiliate doesn't tread any new ground here: his history in the streets, his proximity to women, using these as balances for his own mental struggles... you get the idea. Actually, it's one of his simplest lyrical displays in recent memory, but given the short and breezy nature of this single, it comes as little surprise. Either way, these two were still able to provide another compelling taste of Palermo, which should close off the "We Outside" artist's year with a bang. If you haven't heard "Cosca" yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and check out some standout bars below. Let us know what you think of it in the comments and stay posted on HNHH for more on Conway The Machine and Wun Two.

Quotable Lyrics
In my mind, I'ma get it with the stove,
I'ma split it with the bros, y'all get a bag and spend it with the h*es,
They thought they had the drop, but a n***a on his toes,
Got switches on the Glock, bro gon' hit him with the pole

Read More: Kanye West's Odd But Meaningful Gift To Conway The Machine Explained

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.