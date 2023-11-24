Conway The Machine & Wun Two Deliver A Laidback Quickie With "Cosca": Stream

Conway The Machine's already had a prolific 2023, but do you think that this refined machinery stops at anytime? Well, if you do, you'd be sorely mistaken, as he's gearing up for his next project PALERMO dropping towards the end of the year, which is a collaborative effort with producer Wun Two. Moreover, they've already dropped a couple of singles for the album, including "Montagna" with Goosebytheway. By comparison, this new single "Cosca" is shorter, more somber, but nonetheless fiery and dexterous on behalf of the Buffalo native. As such, it's a short but welcome addition to the tracklist that could serve as your bite-sized introduction to PALERMO.

Furthermore, Wun Two came through with a dry and easy-going boom-bap drum pattern, and chose some wavy instrumentation to fit this vibe. For example, the infectious guitar loop throughout is what gives "Cosca" its more tender and laidback sound, as its woozy tone and playing invokes a haze of smoke. Still, the brightness and warm nature of the beat emerges with the watery and simple synth chords that appear more prominently towards the end of the song, complimented by some deep bass tones. As such, it's well-contrasted and lush enough for Conway The Machine to sound boastful and relaxed on it while still delivering some animated ad-libs and inflections. Given his history of collaboration, one that his new Drumwork album exemplifies, it's no surprise there's a lot of chemistry here.

Conway The Machine's "Cosca" With Wun Two: Stream

Lyrically, the Griselda affiliate doesn't tread any new ground here: his history in the streets, his proximity to women, using these as balances for his own mental struggles... you get the idea. Actually, it's one of his simplest lyrical displays in recent memory, but given the short and breezy nature of this single, it comes as little surprise. Either way, these two were still able to provide another compelling taste of Palermo, which should close off the "We Outside" artist's year with a bang. If you haven't heard "Cosca" yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and check out some standout bars below. Let us know what you think of it in the comments and stay posted on HNHH for more on Conway The Machine and Wun Two.

Quotable Lyrics

In my mind, I'ma get it with the stove,

I'ma split it with the bros, y'all get a bag and spend it with the h*es,

They thought they had the drop, but a n***a on his toes,

Got switches on the Glock, bro gon' hit him with the pole

