Conway The Machine And Che Noir Switch Up “We Outside” With Production From Big Ghost Ltd.

Conway the Machine is already hard at work to get another project out right before the end of 2023. We got a taste of the project last Friday, October 27, with the lead single "Brick by Brick." Frequent collaborator and producer Wun Two handled the production. The full team effort is expected to release on December 22, according to Genius.

As of now, there are 10 tracks with three features from GooseByTheWay. What is really impressive for Conway is that this will be his third collaboration LP of the year. He previously worked with Jae Skeese and 38 Spesh, respectively. But before the Wun Two release, Conway has what appears to be a loosie out now.

Listen To "We Outside (Big Ghost Ltd. Version) From Conway The Machine, Che Noir, And Big Ghost Ltd.

On Speshal Machinery Conway and Spesh had a song featuring Pharoahe Monche and Che Noir. "We Outside" was the name and it had production from Spesh and Jimmy Dukes. Conway decided to pull that song and do some extra work with it. The new version has the Monche verse taken off, Che Noir remains, and producer Big Ghost Ltd. enters into the mix. He is another close workmate with Conway. Ghost changes up the beat entirely. The original beat is more boom bap while this one adds some woodwind loops and shots of sharp synths.

Quotable Lyrics:

They praying on my downfall, they wish they could stop me

I got hit with three shots and the s*** didn't drop me (I ate those)

The neck and the wrists-es is rocky (No cap)

I got positioned on the top, now you n****s gotta sit and just watch me (You gotta watch, n****)

Lobster tail and shrimp with the broccoli (Hah?), my trench is Versace

All cheetah print, so the b*****s can spot me (Whoo)

