Conway The Machine And Wun Two Drop Gritty Single “Brick By Brick”

One of the great East Coast rappers of our time, Conway the Machine is back with another single. This track comes after a YouTube release with Conductor Williams, "Love The Lord." That is looking it is going to appear on a collaboration project with the producer. It is not on streaming platforms like Spotify or Apple Music just yet. However, Conway's newest effort with producer Wun Two is available for a wider audience.

"Brick by Brick" possesses a scant runtime of only two minutes. The production feels dusty, but elegant at the same time with a piano loop in the mix. This is something we come to expect from Conway. Boom bap production with a twist and some grimy bars to pair along with it.

Read More: Dwight Howard “Preys On Younger Men” According To Alleged Former Lover

Listen To "Brick By Brick" From Conway The Machine And Wun Two

Conway has been keeping busy outside of these two tracks we have talked about. In 2023, he has four projects out already. With the Conductor tape possibly coming out soon that will bring it to five. Conway has done a little bit of everything between collaboration tapes and solo efforts. What is crazy is, we still have two more full months to go.

What are your initial thoughts on this Conway the Machine and Wun Two single, "Brick by Brick?" Will this be a loosie or something that makes an album or mixtape? Is Conway the best rapper in the Griselda group? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Conway the Machine, as well as all of the hottest song releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

You know I spit in the pot, when I whip that brick

Come back so good I had to kiss my wrist

B*****s play my songs in the whip, like this my s***

Look how I'm gaining on these rap n****s inch by inch

Look, I'm still a G, won't ever switch my pitch

Blood on my union tools, I gotta switch my kicks

Read More: Jay-Z Reveals The Last Song He Played For The Notorious B.I.G.